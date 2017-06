Conference CenterJuly 9, 2017 - 1:30pm - 4:00pmAdult | Kids | Teen | Film

Harold Hill (Robert Preston) poses as a boy’s band leader in order to con the naive townsfolk of River City, Iowa, but his con gets more complicated when he falls for “Marian”, the librarian (Shirley Jones). Become a member of our own Kazoo band for the finale of this classic sing-along.