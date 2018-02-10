The Pillars of African-American Art Song

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library 2401 Welton St., Denver, Colorado 80205

Denver Art Song Project presents a performance of African-American art songs by soprano Stephanie Ann Ball and baritone Dr. Paul Griggs. The evening will feature some of history's most influential African-American composers and the texts of America's most prominent African-American wordsmiths.

