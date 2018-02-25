The Red Shoes (1948)

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

Adapted from the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, a young ballet dancer played by Moira Shearer is torn between the man she loves and her pursuit to become a prima ballerina aided by a Svengali director. This beloved collaboration between directors Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell features groundbreaking cinematography, and award-winning music and art design. The transcendental dance sequence continues to inspire artists across all mediums.

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204
720-865-1111
