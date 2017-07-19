The Sun, the Moon and Us

Conference CenterJuly 19, 2017 - 4:00pm - 5:30pmAdult | Lectures and Presentations
The Moon will travel between the Earth and the Sun, turning day to night for a swath of the country on August 21, 2017. This will be the first total solar eclipse viewable in the continental U.S. since 1979. Join Dr. Scott McIntosh and learn how the eclipse happens, where to see it, how to watch it safely and what you can expect to see.
Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map