The Sun, the Moon and Us

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

Conference CenterJuly 19, 2017 - 4:00pm - 5:30pmAdult | Lectures and Presentations

The Moon will travel between the Earth and the Sun, turning day to night for a swath of the country​ on ​August 21, 2017​. This will be the first total solar eclipse viewable in the continental U.S. since 1979.​ Join​ Dr. Scott McIntosh ​and learn how the eclipse happens, where to see it, how to watch it safely and what you can expect to see​.

