The Sun, the Moon and Us

Conference Center
July 19, 2017 - 4:00pm - 5:30pm

The Moon will travel between the Earth and the Sun, turning day to night for a swath of the country​ on ​August 21, 2017​. This will be the first total solar eclipse viewable in the continental U.S. since 1979.​ Join​ Dr. Scott McIntosh ​and learn how the eclipse happens, where to see it, how to watch it safely and what you can expect to see​.