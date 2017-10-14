Theatre Or* and Lowry’s Spotlight Theater

Buyer and Cellar

by Jonathan Tolins

Directed by Linda Suttle

October 14 – November 11, 2017

Theatre Or* and Lowry’s Spotlight Theater are teaming up to present the Denver premiere of the off-Broadway comedic hit, “Buyer and Cellar” by Jonathan Tolins October 14 – November 11 at the John Hand Theater in Lowry. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:00 p.m. with additional performances on Thursday, Nov. 2 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 11 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets $23 – $25 and available at ThisIsSpotlightTheater.com or by calling 720-530-4596. For group sales, email theatreor@mindspring.com, or call 919-306-1670.

The John Hand Theater, 7653 East 1st Place, Denver, Colorado 80230.

In “Buyer and Cellar,” John Houser plays Alex Moore, a struggling LA actor who takes a job working in the basement of beloved megastar Barbra Streisand. One day she comes down to survey her merchandise, and the two form a bond. Can it last? The result is an outrageous comedy about the perils of fame, the price of friendship, and the oddest of odd jobs.

“When I realized that Lowry’s Spotlight Theater wanted to produce the same show at approximately the same time, it seemed a no-brainer to collaborate,” remarked Theatre Or’s Producing Artistic Director Diane Gilboa, “and I’m delighted that Spotlight’s Artistic Director Bernie Cardell and Buyer and Cellar Director Linda Suttle agreed. We have all seen and loved the show.”

Director Linda Suttle adores Barbra Streisand and finds the writing clever and so much fun. She was attracted to the story about the fictionalization of a non-fictional situation, as Streisand actually does display her prized belongings in her home. “Buyer and Cellar” adds a hire to manage the massive display. “I laugh at the situation, but it is also bittersweet. The playwright is saying that owning lots of things doesn’t always make for a happy life,” remarks Suttle.

“Buyer and Cellar” is also featured as a prelude event to the Mizel Arts and Culture Center’s (MACC) JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Music, and Movies Festival) at the Jewish Community Center. MACC Executive Artistic Director Steve Wilson is “very excited to continue our longstanding relationship with the highly regarded Theatre Or – Colorado’s only Jewish professional theatre company. We are happy to co-sponsor this amazing tour de force production which took New York by storm and is sure to offer both laughter and tears when it opens this fall at Lowry’s Spotlight Theater.”

"I am thrilled to be co-presenting this show with Theatre Or, “says Cardell. “It's exciting to have a producing partner who understands that creativity springs from collaboration."

Theatre Or, a non-profit theatre company aims to introduce works that the entire community would not ordinarily see anywhere else. “Our mission is to produce professional provocative theatre with Jewish perspective and universal appeal,” according to Gilboa. “Our last shows were Kindertransport by Diane Samuels and the musical My Mother’s Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding,” by David Hein and Irene Sankoff. We are thrilled that Hein and Sankoff’s second musical, Come from Away, was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including best musical, and won for Best Direction.” Theatre Or was one of a handful of regional theaters given the rights to MMLJWW. “So proud that Denver audiences saw them here first.”

*Or is the Hebrew word for light.

