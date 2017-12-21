Three Little Words: Jazz Trio
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210
“Three Little Words” A show bringing the harmonious trio ofMichael Fitzmaurice, Glenn Taylor and Mark Harris. With arrangements including classics of times long gone, and “aspects of the present not usually imagined,” this trio ushers in a delightful show with deadpan expression!
We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always, there is no cover charge.
Info
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event