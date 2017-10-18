Join the warm and lovely vocalist, Peggy Simpson, who joins the ThunderHill Jazz Band at La Cour! Peggy has been entertaining audiences in the Denver area throughout her life. She will be singing some great jazz standards including Unforgetable, S'Wonderful, A Foggy Day, and Straighten Up and Fly Right. With highly experienced musicians, Dan O’Neal on Piano, Tait Solberg on Sax, Tom Severino on Bass and Steve McBride on Drums, they will include tunes from the song books of Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, Cole Porter and many more