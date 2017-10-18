Thunderhill Jazz Band

to Google Calendar - Thunderhill Jazz Band - 2017-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thunderhill Jazz Band - 2017-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thunderhill Jazz Band - 2017-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Thunderhill Jazz Band - 2017-10-18 19:00:00

La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210

Join the warm and lovely vocalist, Peggy Simpson, who joins the  ThunderHill Jazz Band at La Cour!  Peggy has been entertaining audiences in the Denver area throughout her life. She will be  singing some great jazz standards including Unforgetable, S'Wonderful, A Foggy Day, and Straighten Up and Fly Right.  With highly experienced musicians, Dan O’Neal on Piano, Tait Solberg on Sax, Tom Severino on Bass and Steve McBride on Drums, they will include tunes from the song books of Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, Cole Porter and many more

Info
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event
303-777-5000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Thunderhill Jazz Band - 2017-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thunderhill Jazz Band - 2017-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thunderhill Jazz Band - 2017-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Thunderhill Jazz Band - 2017-10-18 19:00:00