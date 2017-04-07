Vintage Theatre presents “A Time to Kill” April 7 through May 21. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. No Performance on Sunday, April 16. Tickets are $24 - $30 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

“A Time to Kill” tells the story of a young, idealistic lawyer, Jake Brigance, defending a black man, Carl Lee Hailey, for taking the law into his own hands following an unspeakable crime committed against his young daughter. It’s up to a young attorney to keep him from a death sentence and a community from being torn apart. Based on John Grisham’s explosive best-selling novel.