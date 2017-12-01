Lakewood Cultural Center Presents

Timothy P. and the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers

Dec. 1-3

Tickets start at $20 at www.Lakewood.org/LCCPresents, 303-987-7845 or the Box Office

Consummate entertainer Timothy P. Irvin (Timothy P. & Rural Route III and Flash Cadillac), accompanied by some of the region's most prestigious acoustic, country and folk musicians return to the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3.

Perennial favorites, Timothy P. & the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers have become a Lakewood Cultural Center holiday tradition, playing entertaining arrangements of original music and holiday favorites with a generous dose of humor and maybe even some special guests.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents, or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

Timothy P. and the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers' performance is made possible in part through support from Colorado Creative Industries and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The 2017-2018 Lakewood Cultural Center Presents season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), with appreciation to the citizens of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, and Denver Post Community, improving and enriching the lives of those in our community.

