The Who's Tommy

Based on The Who’s iconic 1969 rock concept album, Tommy is an exhilarating musical about the challenges of self-discovery and the resilience of the human spirit. When young Tommy retreats into a world of darkness and silence after a deeply traumatic incident, he must navigate a harsh and unforgiving world with no hope of recovery. But when he discovers a newfound talent for pinball, he’s swept up in the fame and fortune of his success. Tommy and his family give new voice to The Who’s classic stadium rock as they navigate the troubles and joys of being alive.

The Who are considered one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century, and together with La Jolla Playhouse’s then-Artistic Director Des McAnuff, they wrote the Tony Award-winning Tommy. Director Sam Buntrock has been nominated for Tony, Olivier and Drama Desk awards for his innovative work in theatre, film and animation. His edgy style was last seen on our stage when he directed Frankenstein in 2016, and he will reunite with Frankenstein Scenic Designer Jason Sherwood for this musical.