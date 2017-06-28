Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again
One Wed., 6:30-8:30PM 06/28
$56/$44 for Members
Bullies use our kindness against us. If you’ve tried everything and nothing works with someone who is making your life miserable, discover exactly what to say/do the next time this person tries to take advantage of you. Sam Horn is author of “Tongue Fu!, Take the Bully by the Horns”, and “Never Be Bullied Again”.
Colorado Free University 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, Colorado 80230
