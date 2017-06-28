Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again

to Google Calendar - Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again - 2017-06-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again - 2017-06-28 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again - 2017-06-28 18:30:00 iCalendar - Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again - 2017-06-28 18:30:00

$56/$44 for Members

Colorado Free University 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, Colorado 80230

Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again

One Wed., 6:30-8:30PM 06/28

$56/$44 for Members

Bullies use our kindness against us. If you’ve tried everything and nothing works with someone who is making your life miserable, discover exactly what to say/do the next time this person tries to take advantage of you. Sam Horn is author of “Tongue Fu!, Take the Bully by the Horns”, and “Never Be Bullied Again”.

Info

Colorado Free University 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, Colorado 80230 View Map

Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event

Visit Event Website

(303) 399-0093

please enable javascript to view

$56/$44 for Members

to Google Calendar - Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again - 2017-06-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again - 2017-06-28 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again - 2017-06-28 18:30:00 iCalendar - Tongue Fu!: Never Be Bullied Again - 2017-06-28 18:30:00