Trails in Motion Film Festiva

The Ledlenser Trails In Motion Film Festival is an annual international film tour that brings a collection of the finest trail and ultra running films to passionate audiences around the world. This is the second year the film festival is hosted at Denver's SIE FilmCenter home of the Denver home of the Denver Film Society. Enjoy a posh reception area and grab a drink to take into the theater with you.

Join like-minded trail runners and adventure sports enthusiasts as we come together to celebrate the culture and the community of the sport, hosted by XTERRA Trail Run Colorado Series who love to share this "dirty art" with the local running communities.

Films on tour for 2017: Endurance, personal discovery, adventure, community, even conservation are central to the theme of the 2017 Ledlenser Trails In Motion 5 line up.

The Hard WayOne Step At A TimeRunning WildIceland - Change Your LifeThe Crown TraversLife on the FellsThirty HoursMiles AwayMount MarathonThere are 130 seats available for this event. The SIE FilmCenter will have drink specials for our group at 1pm and after the movie at 4pm. Get your tickets and join like-minder trail runners and adventure enthusiasts for 2 hours of inspirational stories, stories we're sure will motivate you to want to get outside and explore.