Two solo shows at CORE Terrilynn Moore’s “Working from the Guff” and Jeanette Chinelli’s “Re-Inventing the Chair”

Please join us for the opening reception February 16th

Jeanette Chinelli’s “Re-Inventing the Chair”. This new body of work challenges the formal aspects of foreground, background and flattening of the picture plane. Elegant and whimsical compositions activated by color communicate to the viewer a past occupation and future possibility.

Terrilynn Moore’s organic, soul searching compositions, “Working from the Guff”. She draws from the ancient spiritual meaning of the word “Guf” or “Guph” as that creative, amorphous space inside each of us where art begins; that place where souls are quickened into being. “For me, the Guf is that internal space full of wonder and fear; hope and despair; goodness and evil.