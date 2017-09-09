Una Noche de Flamenco

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204

Enjoy an evening of authentic Gypsy flamenco music and dance as René Heredia and his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre bring the heart and soul of Spanish gypsy flamenco to the Su Teatro stage, complete with colorful costumes, castanets, stomping feet and fiery passion. 

Comprised of Denver’s best dancers and award-winning guitarist, Artistic Director, and “Godfather of Flamenco” Maestro René Heredia, their performances convey the mystery, emotion and soul of authentic gypsy flamenco.

René will share personal stories of the legends of flamenco and will bring these stories to life through his guitar music and authentic Gypsy choreography performed by his dancers.

From classical flamenco to an original composition evoking the sounds and movements of a prancing horse, guests at Una Noche de Flamenco! will experience a concert performance by one of Denver's great artists. Olé!

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Students & Seniors: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Children 12 and under: FREE!

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204
303-246-1049
