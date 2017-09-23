Gypsy Flamenco Fire

D.L. Parsons Theatre 11801 Community Center Dr., Denver, Colorado 80233

Gypsy Flamenco Fire with René Heredia and his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre brings the heart and soul of Spanish gypsy flamenco to the DL Parsons Theatre, complete with colorful costumes, castanets, stomping feet and fiery passion.

Saturday, September 23, 7:00 pmDL Parsons Theatre11801 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the doorStudents & Seniors: $15 in advance, $20 at the doorChildren 12 and under: FREE!Online ticket sale ends September 22

D.L. Parsons Theatre 11801 Community Center Dr., Denver, Colorado 80233
