Unseen Opening Reception

Art Gym’s second annual Create Award Residency presents performing artist Rowan Salem and mixed media artist K. Vuletich. UNSEEN features two distinct bodies of work by emerging artists, both of which deal with themes of subjective experience, and the ways in which some stories and some aspects of reality are hidden, while others are revealed.

Join us for the opening reception with the artists January 4, 2018, 5-8 pm at Art Gym Gallery, and see the works through January 27, 2018.