Untitled Final Fridays: Nathan Hall & Laura Ann Samuelson at the Denver Art Museum

Untitled: Final Fridays just got even more creative. Join us for the 2018 season kick-off and our first artist-designed lineup!

Composer Nathan Hall and dancer Laura Ann Samuelson are guest curating the night's events, so stop by for a night of offbeat art and fun!

Designed by local creatives, Untitled Final Fridays is the museum's monthly late night program featuring workshops, performances, and tours with a twist. Experience the museum in an entirely different way—every time.

College students with valid ID receive 2-for-1 admission to Untitled Final Fridays.

For more information visit denverartmuseum.org