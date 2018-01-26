Untitled Final Fridays: Nathan Hall & Laura Ann Samuelson at the Denver Art Museum
Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204
Untitled: Final Fridays just got even more creative. Join us for the 2018 season kick-off and our first artist-designed lineup!
Composer Nathan Hall and dancer Laura Ann Samuelson are guest curating the night's events, so stop by for a night of offbeat art and fun!
Designed by local creatives, Untitled Final Fridays is the museum's monthly late night program featuring workshops, performances, and tours with a twist. Experience the museum in an entirely different way—every time.
College students with valid ID receive 2-for-1 admission to Untitled Final Fridays.
