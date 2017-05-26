Untitled: True Grit

Saddle up to save the day with a night of tumbleweeds, tough guys and ten-gallon hats.
Produced with local creatives, Untitled Final Fridays is the museum's monthly late night program featuring workshops, performances and tours with a twist. Experience the museum in an entirely different way—every time.
College students with valid ID receive 2-for-1 admission to Untitled Final Fridays.
Untitled Final Fridays are presented by Your 6 Hometown Toyota Stores.
Info
Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
