Artists have always explored the Urban Landscape in works depicting cityscapes, architecture and candid street scenes. In this juried show CORE New Art Space is exhibiting the work of artists who express their visceral feelings to the vibrancy of the city. Jurored by Frederick Pichon a graduate from Ecole des Beaux-Arts, Paris with a masters in architecture. Please join us at the opening reception: Friday Dec 8th, 6:00 - 8:00