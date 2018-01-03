January, the month of new and exciting beginnings! We will feature environmental artist, Leigh Cabell who is trying something different. She will create a 3-D construction and assemble it in the gallery every Friday afternoon during the month until it is finished. Stop in to see the process and progress that Leigh accomplishes and you will be truly amazed!

Artists on Santa Fe is a gallery with working artists' studios located in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe. It's an engaging environment where visitors can interact with professional artists and view work in progress..

“Vanish” will be on display Jan. 3 - 29.

Open Monday-Friday from 10-5 and Saturdays from 10-4

1st Friday Art Walk - January 5, 6-9 pm

3rd Friday Collectors’ Evening - January 19, 5-8 pm