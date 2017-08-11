Velorama Colorado takes the excitement of professional cycling and fuses it with the raw energy of a music festival. The RiNo (River North) Art District will be the venue for The Colorado Classic cycling race, where 100+ elite cyclists will be battling for the lead. Amidst the excitement, spectators watch from just feet away, while indulging in food and drinks from local establishments.

In addition to the cycling event, guests will be treated to live performances from Wilco, Death Cab for Cutie, Saint Motel, and more! Visit our website for tickets and more information.