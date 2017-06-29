Vicarious Travel is an exhibition with a playful and curious nature featuring places real and imagined. Though the audience may not be able to visit these locales in person, they are invited to travel vicariously through the magical creativity of artwork representing landscapes and cityscapes, glimpses into outer-space and places of dreams. Works will be in a variety of media, styles and dimensions by approximately 15 seasoned Front Range artists on both Lobby and Concourse Levels in Republic Plaza in downtown Denver. The public is invited to a free artist reception on June 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.