Victor Wainwright's Electrifying Boogie & Blues Comes to Dazzle at Baur's

Music Appreciation Society brings an electrifying evening of blues to Dazzle at Baur's when 2017 Blues Music Award Winner "Piano Player of the Year," Victor Wainwright, takes the stage for two extraordinary shows: Sunday November 12, 5:30 and 8:00p.m. This event is the Denver Premier for Wainwright, who American Blues Scene describes as: "...a force to be reckoned with on a piano. he IS honky-tonk and boogie with a dose of rolling thunder." Dazzle at Baur's is located at 1512 Curtis St. in the heart of downtown Denver. For ticket info visit DazzleDenver.com or DenverMusicTix.com. Premium reserved and general admission seating available. For more information, visit BaursMagic.com.