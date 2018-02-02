Vintage Theatre and Spotlight Theatre present

Sleuth

by Anthony Shaffer

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Winner! Tony® and Drama Critics Circle Awards for Best Play

February 2 through March 11, 2018*

When mystery writer Andrew Wyke invites his wife’s lover to his country estate, a battle of wits quickly turns into a sinister and deadly game of cat and mouse.

Vintage Theatre and Spotlight Theatre present Anthony Shaffer’s “Sleuth” February 2 through March 11*. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, February 19 and Thursdays, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Tickets are $16 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

The ultimate game of cat-and-mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares not only Wyke's love of the game but also his wife, has come to lay claim. Revenge is devised and murders plotted as the two plan the ultimate whodunit.

The cast includes Mark Rubald* as Andrew Wyke and Brandon Palmer as Milo Tindle.

"Ingenious skullduggery replete with skillful suspense and inventive tricks." - The New York Post

Anthony Shaffer's most notable work was the play Sleuth (1970), which he adapted for the film version which starred Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine, and was Oscar nominated. He received Edgar Awards from the Mystery Writers of America for both versions: for Best Play in 1971, and Best Screenplay in 1973.

His other major screenplays include the Hitchcock thriller Frenzy (1972) and the British cult thriller The Wicker Man (1973).

* Mark Rubald appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association.