Violet Hive Art to Hold Bee Mighty Art Auction and Fundraiser

Denver, Colo. -- Violet Hive Art, a community collective and nonprofit that provides art programming and art therapy services, is hosting its third annual art auction and fundraiser on Nov. 3. The Bee Mighty Art Auction and Fundraiser will be held at Deevine events in the RiNo Art District during the popular “First Friday” art walk from 6 to 11 p.m.

The event will support Violet Hive’s 50% Initiative, in an effort to ensure 50% of Violet Hive Art’s first quarter programming in 2018 will be offered free or low cost to the community. This year’s fundraising goal is $5,000, which will allow Violet Hive to bring the therapeutic benefits of art to more than 200 children, teens and adults.

More than 30 donated pieces of original artwork will be available for auction in person or online at https://www.32auctions.com/beemighty-2017. Artists include Mural Artist UC Sepia, Abstract Artist and Teacher Emmanuelle Auzais, and Self-Taught Photo Realist Monica Peters, in addition to pieces created by local art therapists and students.

“We’re currently working with several Denver Public Schools and with Denver Public Library to provide art programming to people experiencing homelessness,” said Amy Leiter, ATR, LPC, Art Therapist and founder of Violet Hive. “It’s our hope to continue important programs and to obtain grants to extend the art and healing to even more Denver Public Schools and members of our community.”

Attendees will enjoy generously donated libations from event sponsors including craft beer from 10 Barrel Brewing Co., wine from Bottle Shop 33, and a charity wine tasting with One Hope. There will be performances by Compassion Road Academy Enrichment students and Brent Brown from Grampus. Deevine Events is located at 2811 Walnut St. in the RiNo Art District.

In its third year of operation, Violet Hive Art’s mission is to use art to support the people of Denver. Violet Hive offers programming at their studio in the Bluebird District in addition to partnering with local schools and other community organizations to add art and therapeutic elements to their offerings through mobile mindfulness and art programming.

Learn more at violethiveart.org