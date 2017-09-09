The Volunteer Fair sponsored by the St. Paul Lutheran and Roman Catholic Community of Faith at 16th & Grant is an opportunity for people to meet face-to-face with nonprofit organizations seeking help. Let’s work together to help our neighbors! The Fair is free and open to the public. This is a great opportunity for nonprofit organizations to showcase their volunteer needs and for people to learn about where they can donate their time. Please come learn how you can make a difference.
Volunteer Fair
St. Paul Lutheran and Roman Catholic Community of Faith 1600 Grant St., Denver, Colorado 80203
