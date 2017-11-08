Walk Away With Art

At this one-night-only art show, you can admire work by some of the best photographers in Colorado and walk away with a piece of your own. The show will feature 50 unique photographs by 10 established artists. There’s an element of chance involved, as guests draw numbers to determine the order in which they’ll select a signed, original photograph to take home with them. Mingle with the artists behind the work, while enjoying specialty fall-themed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. This fundraiser supports local artists & proceeds benefit CPAC’s exhibitions and education programming.