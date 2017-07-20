Join us for WalkDenver's third annual gala on July 20, 2017! This year's event is truly a celebration of what happens when streets are for people! Come network with other pedestrian-minded individuals while you enjoy food, drink, games and more.

The I Walk Denver 2017 Gala is a unique opportunity to experience the temporary transformation of a downtown street to prioritize people over cars. The City of Denver, together with the Downtown Denver Partnership is creating a pop-up park called The Square on 21st for two months this summer in the Ballpark and Arapahoe Square neighborhoods on 21st Street, between Larimer and Lawrence Streets. Opening in mid June for approximately 2 months, this neighborhood gathering spot will test design concepts for a future permanent redesign of both 21st and Wynkoop streets, which residents and city planners envision as a biking and walking route akin to the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.