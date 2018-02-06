In 2017, Mark Lesser immersed himself in an artist residency program, Green Olive Arts, in Tetouan, Morocco. Lesser’s abstract oil paintings featured this month at Artists on Santa Fe Gallery capture the beauty that time has etched on the ancient Medina walls - scratches, graffiti, and layers of color. Mark focuses on challenging his images through tension of abstract color fields and spontaneous expression seeking to maintain a connection with realistic references infused with an emotional process.

Artists on Santa Fe is a gallery with working artists' studios located in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe. It's an engaging environment where visitors can interact with professional artists and view work in progress..

“Wall Whispering, Morocco: Paintings by Mark Lesser” will be on display Jan. 30 - Feb. 25.

Open Monday-Friday from 10-5 and Saturdays from 10-4

1st Friday Art Walk - Feb. 2, 6-9 pm

3rd Friday Collectors’ Evening - Feb. 16, 5-8 pm