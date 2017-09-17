-The Watoto Children’s Choir, a group of 18 orphans fromUganda, will continue its six-month U.S. tour in the Denver area September 17 th , 10:30am at EpiphanyEpiscopal Church (100 Colorado Blvd.) featuring a brand new concert, Signs & Wonders.The concert will feature worship songs that share the stories of the children and the joy that they havebecause of God’s love. The children will share stories of how their lives have been changed and how theyhave been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities. All performances are free andopen to the public.