Wes Magyar & Riki Klages feat. Shelby Shadwell

Ricki Klages

My paintings are a mix of straightforward landscape representation, dream imagery, intensive observation and subtly startling images that incorporate elements of magic, still life and the figure.

Wes Magyar

Most of my work revolves around the figure. I find the figure, especially the face, to be an endlessly inspiring foundation for both my formal and conceptual ideas. My work explores a variety of personal and social issues ranging from family to politics. Recently my artistic project has focused around the myth of the individual and our contradictory dependency on one another at both the personal and macro level.

Shelby Shadwell

In his large scale drawings. Shelby is formally exploring the visual tensions between representation and abstraction, as his observed subjects invoke the sensibility of a Rorschach test for viewers to contemplate.