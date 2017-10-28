Westernaires "Horsecapades" Annual Horse Show

It happens but once a year. For the thousands who have attended since 1949, the Westernaires Annual Show has become a tradition spanning generations. As Autumn settles in and snow appears in the Colorado high country, the Westernaires family opens its doors to showcase the hard won skills of hundreds of the most tenacious young people in America.

Westernaires 2017 Annual Show -- A Cavalcade of Color

Horsecapades, as it is also known, is a professional performance of the largest precision drill riding group in the world. High speed, precision horsemanship in a dazzling array of costumes. Bullwhips and rope tricks. Flaming batons. Historical battle reenactments. Astonishing trick riding. All performed by young people who have chosen the road less traveled. While others take up more common sports and activities, the youth of Westernaires work year round at honing skills that represent the best traditions of the American West.

A Glimpse of the Past & A Vision of the Future.

By attending the Westernaires Annual Show, you're not only seeing a Wild West Show unlike any on earth. You also help support the work of generations of Westernaires volunteers endeavoring to equip the leaders of tomorrow. While character, teamwork and self discipline are an even bigger part of Westernaires than horsemanship, the horses' feed, farrier and veterinary care come at a cost. Horsecapades is a major part of raising the funds that have kept the organization running for 68 years and counting.

Westernaires is based in Jefferson County, Colorado; there is no other organization like it anywhere in the world. Come see a great show, and support their cause!

Buy tickets at the door or from any Westernaires member.

There are four different shows:

Saturday, Oct. 28th: 10AM, 2PM*, 7PM*

Sunday, Oct. 29: 2PM*

*Pre-Show begins 30 minutes prior

Where:

Denver National Western Events Center. 47th and Humboldt St., Denver, Colorado.