SYNC Gallery presents Wet Mechanics by G Cody Day, and Markings and Essence by Liz Lautrup

Sync Gallery’s Third Friday artists’ reception will be held on April 21 from 6-9pm, & First Friday Art Walk on May 5 from 6-9pm; Exhibition runs April 20 through May 13, 2017.

G Cody Day: Artist Statement

Wet Mechanics is a new branch from the prolific body of process-driven artwork by Denver artist G Cody Day that builds on the previous elements from his previous exhibitions, Spectrum and Imagination.01. Day is a self-taught process-painter with an eye for urban influenced high-contrast, and has been painting for just under two decades.

The Imagination.01 branch of work marked the first installment of Day’s exploration into nonrepresentational abstraction, combing surreal forms suspended in an ethereal void of organic flowing movement juxtaposed across rectilinear shapes. The Spectrum installment expanded the palette to the full gamut of visible light and embraced a rigorous system of order and layering, honing in on a signature look Day has been developing throughout the entirety of his work, spawning from the Melting Sun series in 2008.

Wet Mechanics takes off where Spectrum and Imagination.01 left off, introducing further intention, and providing increasing expanses of infinite space bordered by confident line and calculated movement. Soft organic forms frolic and glisten playfully while the banding of purposed ribbons cut through abstract fragments, creating powerful and compelling multidimensional compositions. Wet Mechanics hints at the intercellular space with chaos that soothes through analogous color. Day’s work is a reunion between sovereign marks in time, uniting past and present in refreshing harmony.

Liz Lautrup: Artist Statement

What do you feel like when you’re in the middle of a field of grass blowing in the breeze? Or out on a ranch in the moonlight? As a ‘feeling’ person, Liz Lautrup is often overwhelmed with feelings and wonders, what is a feeling? Do we all share a similar feeling when we look at, say, a burned bleak landscape? Can the essence of these feeling states be captured and remembered?

In this body of work, Lautrup uses markings to explore and communicate the essence of places and times that have been charged with feeling for her. She chooses abstraction to distill the spirit of a place and time, without the distractions of easily-recognizable objects, and she uses black and white to give paintings the quality of memory or dream.

To create these abstract, dream-like paintings, Lautrup often uses water, poured or sponged onto the canvas, and she also applies water-based paints with various tools.

Art Coaching for you Presents: Approaching Your Market With Confidence

A Special Presentation at SYNC Gallery by Kathy Beekman, Art Career Coach, and Cyncie Winter, Creativity Coach

Saturday, May 20, 2017

10:00-12:00 noon

$45

Would you like to identify markets such as galleries, art festivals, and art consultants where you might sell your artwork and how to properly approach them for representation? In this dynamic two hour presentation, you will learn the best steps to take in order to fulfill both of these objectives. As an added benefit you will also receive practical tips to help you sustain your creative energy, maintain focus and stay committed to your goals throughout this process.

Kathy Beekman and Cyncie Winter are professional artists and art coaches who will give you pragmatic advice and concrete, actionable steps that you can begin implementing immediately to become more successful in marketing your artwork.

Empower your art career and creative life and sign up today for this presentation! Enrollment is limited. Reserve your place by contacting Cyncie at cynciew@ecentral.com

www.artcoachingforyou.com

SYNC Gallery exhibits a variety of contemporary abstract and conceptual works by a collective of emerging and established artists. Each month select members display exciting work with a wide freedom of expression. Located in the Art District on Santa Fe in Denver – known for its vibrant arts scene – SYNC Gallery has become a destination for art lovers.

Gallery hours:

Thursday 1-4pm

First & Third Friday 6-9pm

other Fridays 1-4pm

Saturday 12-4pm

or by appointment