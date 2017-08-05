Wild West Kids

Saddle up for this unique pioneer experience. Kids and families will explore critters and the outdoors, compete in traditional races and contests, hear tales of early Colorado life, try their hand at pioneer games, and participate in living history demonstrations. Pack a picnic and come in your favorite pioneer outfit!

Four Mile Members: FREE admission. Non-Members: $5 per person ages 3 and up, or $25 per household for a 1-year Family Membership to the Park; children 2 and under: FREE.

Admission includes a free wagon ride. Special thanks to Relish Catering & Events for their participation.