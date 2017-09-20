Wine & Chocolate Tasting - CO Women's Hall of Fame

Colorado Women's Hall of Fame 5340 S. Quebec St, Suite 100-S, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111

Spend an evening with CWHF and learn to pair chocolates and wines with The Chocolate Therapist, Julie Pech. Bring your appetite for wines and chocolates from Julie’s store. Learn about our Scholarship Program with guest speaker and founder of The Colorado Women's Hall of Fame, M.L. Hanson.

Info
Colorado Women's Hall of Fame 5340 S. Quebec St, Suite 100-S, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers - Event, Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event
303.271.3599
