Wine & Menopause

Wine and menopause - what more could a woman want on a beautiful Saturday afternoon? BOW Talks features a very important topic that isn't often openly discussed. Four amazing women share their personal stories relating to menopause, including Kerry Temple-Wood, the founder of The Art of Conscious Aging, and keynote speaker Hope Engsberg, MD, owner of AgeWellMD, an Anti-Aging Functional Medicine clinic, who will discuss:

- What is menopause

- How and why we have menopause

- When to expect some of the changes of life

- Things to do to support these changes and optimize your life journey

As women, we all have something to share, something to teach, and something to learn. Bring your girlfriends because this is going to be a fun, touching, and informative event!

Wine and light appetizers are included in ticket price ($35.99) - limited seating available. Register here: http://www.youarebow.com/event-calendar.html