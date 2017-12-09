On Saturday, December 9th, the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District invites you to experience the true joy of the holiday season, including winter itself, at Winter Fest on Fillmore.

This festive celebration will transform Fillmore Plaza into a winter wonderland, featuring:

Live ice sculpting

Temporary fire pits

Face painting

Complimentary treats and warm beverages

Winter Fest is a FREE, family-friendly event, so make sure to stop by Fillmore Plaza and soak up the spirit of the holidays.