Winter Fest on Fillmore
Fillmore Plaza Fillmore St. between E. 1st Ave. and E. 2nd Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206
On Saturday, December 9th, the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District invites you to experience the true joy of the holiday season, including winter itself, at Winter Fest on Fillmore.
This festive celebration will transform Fillmore Plaza into a winter wonderland, featuring:
Live ice sculpting
Temporary fire pits
Face painting
Complimentary treats and warm beverages
Winter Fest is a FREE, family-friendly event, so make sure to stop by Fillmore Plaza and soak up the spirit of the holidays.
Info
