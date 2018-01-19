Why Can’t a Woman Think Like a Man? Gender and the History of Medicine

Examine some of the central historical ideas about femininity and masculinity in Western science and how these ideas influenced medical practice, focusing on women’s struggles with the institutionalization and professionalization of medicine.

Marjorie Levine-Clark is professor of history, author, and associate dean of diversity, outreach, and initiatives in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Colorado Denver. She has written two books and published widely in academic journals on gender, health, poverty, and welfare. Free. Doors open @6:30 pm.