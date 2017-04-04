Women + Film Mini-Fest

The Women+Film Festival is a six-day showcase of documentaries, narratives and short films celebrating the best in women centric programming. The Festival includes panel discussions, in-person guests and receptions while highlighting thought-provoking, inspirational stories of women from around the world. The festival features Opening and Closing Night receptions and a VIP reception for filmmakers and passholders. The festival is a part of the Denver Film Society’s year round Women+Film program, the mission of which is to promote films for, by, and about women to engage with the audience, build community, educate and inspire.

Women+Film is a year-round program in Denver showcasing films by, for, and about women. Our monthly film screenings and discussions:

Celebrate the art and contributions of women filmmakers from around the world

Bring together a community of women–scholars, advocates, community leaders, and concerned public–to explore women’s and social justice issues through dialogue and workshops

Present honest, thought-provoking, and often iconoclastic work that isn’t always available or obvious to mainstream audiences

Advocate and educate, enlarging audience perspectives on the world and providing clear ways to take action

Every Women+Film event features a director in person; a post-film audience discussion; and a social reception.