Woody Allen Double Feature @ Central Library

Woody Allen Double Feature in August @ Denver Central Library

Free popcorn, trivia, and prizes after the showing.

Husbands & Wives (1992) R

Sunday, August 6, 1:30 p.m. @ Central Library, Conference Center

When their best friends announce that they are separating, a professor (Woody Allen) and his wife (Mia Farrow) are shocked. Not only were they blindsided by the split, but it makes them start to question their own relationship.

Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) PG-13

Sunday, August 13, 1:30 p.m. @ Central Library, Conference Center

A philandering ophthalmologist (Martin Landau) is afraid that his mistress (Anjelica Huston) is going to tell his wife about their affair while a married documentary filmmaker (Woody Allen) becomes interested in another woman.