See $1 billion of rare coins and colorful currency national treasures including historic Colorado gold, a famous $3 million nickel and a U.S. Treasury Department display with $100,000 bills at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money®, a family-friendly educational event, August 1-5, 2017, in the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. More than 500 dealers will be buying and selling, and many will provide free, informal evaluations of the public’s old coins and paper money.
Colorado Convention Center 700 14th St., Denver, Colorado 80202
