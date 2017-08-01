See $1 billion of rare coins and colorful currency national treasures including historic Colorado gold, a famous $3 million nickel and a U.S. Treasury Department display with $100,000 bills at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money®, a family-friendly educational event, August 1-5, 2017, in the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. More than 500 dealers will be buying and selling, and many will provide free, informal evaluations of the public’s old coins and paper money.