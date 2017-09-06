Write Nights - On the Same Page United
Ross-Cherry Creek Library 305 Milwaukee St, Denver, Colorado
Words Beyond Bars is providing a unique opportunity for participants to read and respond to poetry of people who are incarcerated, literally “on the same page.” The pages, filled with comments and encouragement in colorful ink, are mailed to the writers with transformative results. Inmates feel like a positive part of their community—often for the first time ever.
Info
Ross-Cherry Creek Library 305 Milwaukee St, Denver, Colorado View Map
Outreach - Event