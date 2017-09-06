Write Nights - On the Same Page United

to Google Calendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-09-06 18:00:00

Ross-Cherry Creek Library 305 Milwaukee St, Denver, Colorado

Words Beyond Bars is providing a unique opportunity for participants to read and respond to poetry of people who are incarcerated, literally “on the same page.” The pages, filled with comments and encouragement in colorful ink, are mailed to the writers with transformative results. Inmates feel like a positive part of their community—often for the first time ever.

Info
Ross-Cherry Creek Library 305 Milwaukee St, Denver, Colorado View Map
Outreach - Event
720-865-0120
to Google Calendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-11-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-11-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-11-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Write Nights - On the Same Page United - 2017-11-01 18:00:00