Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men)

Floor 7, Training RoomJuly 3, 2017 - 1:00pm - 2:00pmAdult | Engage | Health and Wellness

This yoga is an opportunity to practice yoga in a safe space through movement, breath, and yogic teachings and philosophy. The practice is for anyone experiencing anxiety, stress, past or current trauma, on a path to self-healing, and/or hoping to feel safe in a yoga community. Techniques to self-soothe and self-regulate will be offered to all practitioners to promote safety within the yoga space and practice. Yoga mats provided.