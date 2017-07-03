Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men)

to Google Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-03 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-03 13:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-03 13:00:00

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

Floor 7, Training RoomJuly 3, 2017 - 1:00pm - 2:00pmAdult | Engage | Health and Wellness

This yoga is an opportunity to practice yoga in a safe space through movement, breath, and yogic teachings and philosophy. The practice is for anyone experiencing anxiety, stress, past or current trauma, on a path to self-healing, and/or hoping to feel safe in a yoga community. Techniques to self-soothe and self-regulate will be offered to all practitioners to promote safety within the yoga space and practice. Yoga mats provided.

Info

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map

Fitness - Event, Health & Wellness - Event, Yoga - Event

Visit Event Website

720-865-1111

to Google Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-03 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-03 13:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-03 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-10 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-17 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-24 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-31 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-31 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-31 13:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga for Stress Reduction (for self-identified men) - 2017-07-31 13:00:00