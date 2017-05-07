YogaZo CO at C Squared Ciders

Join us for the FIRST of many classes at Bierstadt Lagerhaus/C Squared Ciders! This location in Rino is one of a kind and you won't want to miss our Yoga offering the 2nd & 4th Sunday morning of each month here. Stay after and enjoy $1 off all of your drinks!

Class is 1 hour and is for Beginner to Intermediate level yogis! $10 cash is the class cost and a portion of your fee will go towards a Local Denver Non-Profit.

This class will be taught by Jamie Kuttenkuler