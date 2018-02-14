You Have My Heart, Valentine's Day Celebration
Denver Clerk and Recorder 201 W. Colfax Ave., Dept. 101, Denver, Colorado 80202
Clerk and Recorder Debra Johnson is pleased to announce the 11th annual Valentine’s Day Event at her office.
On Valentine’s Day, judges and clergy will perform free marriage ceremonies for couples. Food and beverages will be available for the couples. Drawings will be held for gifts from local businesses, elected officials and other city agencies. Marriage licenses are $30.
