Floor 1, Movies & Music RoomJuly 29, 2017 - 1:00pm - 2:00pmAdult | Kids | Teen | Music Dance and Performance

No matter where you are in life, you’re a star at our acoustic hour, open to all ages and family-friendly. Sign-ups begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Movies & Music Room. Contact books@denverlibrary.org with questions.