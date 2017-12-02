YouthBiz Marketplace

Young Americans Center for Financial Education 3550 E. 1st Ave., Denver, Colorado

Find exquisite gifts direct from 50+ Young Entrepreneurs

The YouthBiz Marketplace is the ultimate buy local experience! Young business owners display and sell their unique products to the local community. All products are handmade and personally sold by the owners. You will find beaded jewelry, greeting cards, bath products, home baked goodies, artwork, and more–unique gifts for everyone on your shopping list!

The event is free for the public to attend and has free parking nearby. Credit cards are accepted at some shops.

This is the perfect opportunity for gift shopping and a great way to support young, local entrepreneurs. Mark your calendar and stop by!

