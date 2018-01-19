Zoey's Perfect Wedding

The blushing bride. The touching toast. The celebration of true love. These are the dreams of Zoey’s big day…and the opposite of what it’s turning out to be. Disaster after disaster follow her down the aisle, from brutally honest boozy speeches to a totally incompetent wedding planner. Even worse, her friends are too preoccupied with their own relationship woes to help with the wreckage around them. Like a car crash you can’t look away from, watch in awe as this wildly funny fiasco destroys her expectations with the realities of commitment, fidelity and growing up.

Author of The Whipping Man, one of the most-produced plays of the past several years, Denver audiences will remember Playwright Matthew Lopez for The Legend of Georgia McBride, one of the DCPA’s most popular (and fabulous) world premieres, directed by Mike Donahue. Their production went on to a successful Off-Broadway run, and we are thrilled to reunite the duo for another uproarious new play.