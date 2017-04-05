Zoning & Transportation Committee

The Zoning Committee is a standing committee of CHUN that meets the first Wednesday of every other month (Feb./Apr./Jun./Aug./Oct./Dec.) at 7:00PM on the 19 floor community room at 1201 Williams St Denver 80218. The committee addresses Zoning and Land Use, Liquor License and Transportation issues that impact the CHUN neighborhoods. The committee addresses these issues by having parties of interest (developers, impacted neighbors, liquor license applicants, government officials, etc.) give presentations at scheduled meetings.