LIFE Activist, December 2017: Denver homeless continue to face constant sweeps

As winter sets in, Denver's homeless population struggle to endure amid continuous sweeps by Denver police.

Growing numbers are finding themselves experiencing homelessness as housing costs rise. "We have a situation here in Denver and across the nation where hundreds and thousands and millions of people are without homes, primarily due to the fact that housing is not affordable—which is due to systemic causes—coming from our federal, state and local governments, our housing market, capitalism," says Terese Howard of Denver Homeless Out Loud (DHOL). DHOL works with and for locals experiencing homelessness, advocating for rights, safety, choices and dignity.

Persons living without a permanent dwelling must contend with where to survive. "Shelters are an option for some people, however shelters are not an option for a whole lot of other people, for a whole bunch of reasons, many of which happen to do with basic human dignity," Howard says. She cites shelter hours, harassment from staff, poor conditions, large numbers in close quarters and excessive rules as reasons shelters are unsuitable for many, who are therefore left living on the streets.

The city, she explains, use what is officially called the Unauthorized Camping Ordinance, “but what is more properly called the survival ban—to push people around and try to hide people."

"[The sweeps] happen through police enforcing various laws in order to move homeless people and take their belongings. They use the guise of 'storage' to try to justify these actions, but that has nothing to do with the actual day-to-day effect on people's lives, the fact that people are being moved, their property is being taken, they are unable to retrieve that property and they're left out in the cold without their basic survival gear in the middle of winter."

The urban camping ban passed on May 23, 2012, and has been enforced since then, but enforcement has escalated in the past couple years, in what DHOL call sweeps, when police invoke the prohibition and additional similar laws to clear larger numbers of homeless individuals, who are congregating together for safety, from public sight. The ban makes it a crime to sleep and shelter oneself from the elements in public space.

"Sweeps still continue," says Howard. "Some people I think were taken astray by the statement that the Mayor put out last winter, about not taking survival gear [specifically when enforcing the Unauthorized Camping Ordinance] until April. That was political rhetoric—it had almost no effect on almost anybody on the streets."

DHOL is involved in a class action lawsuit against the City of Denver, and are waiting on a ruling for a motion for summary judgement, but expect to go to trial in the next three-to-nine months. "That trial will be putting the city on trial for violating our basic constitutional rights," Howard says. She refers to the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments, which give rights against property seizure and to due process of law, respectively.

In the state legislature, DHOL has advanced a bill to protect survival rights, the Right to Rest Act, which will be reintroduced in the next session. "It protects the right to sleep, to lay down, to cover yourself, these sorts of things, it's pretty basic," Howard says. "It just says, you can't criminalize people for doing things that everyone has to do to survive. We continue to have to fight and fight to get that bill forward, but it will be back again this next year, and we keep the fight strong."

Find out more about DHOL at denverhomelessoutloud.org.